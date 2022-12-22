Passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased in November by 2% year-over-year (to almost 28,000), which turned out to be enough to once again outpace the plug-in car segment.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 9,764 new plug-ins were registered last month, which is roughly 8% less than a year ago and 35% of all new registrations.

Both all-electric and plug-in electric cars were down slightly year-over-year, but we should take into account that strong results in the final months of the year were usually boosted by changes in tax-related incentives.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 6,944 (down 9%) and 25% share

PHEVs: 2,820 (down 6%) and 10% share

Total: 9,764 (down 8%) and 35% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – November 2022

So far this year, more than 91,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 27% more than a year ago and about 33% of the total market.

BEVs: about *58,500 and 21% share

PHEVs: about *33,500 and 12% share

Total: 91,989 and 33% share

* estimated from the market share

With one month to go, there is a big chance that the Netherlands will exceed 100,000 plug-in car sales in a single year for the very first time. For reference, over 95,000 were registered in 2021.

Model rank

In terms of models, the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV remains the most registered model with 614 units in November.

Interestingly, that's the only plug-in hybrid model in the top 10 of the plug-in segment. That's a clear hint that maybe the Chinese brand (part of Geely) should also introduce an all-electric model.

The other popular models last month were: Skoda Enyaq iV (521), Volvo XC40 Recharge (479) and Peugeot e-208 (371).

It remains open, which model will be the top-selling plug-in car in the Netherlands in 2022, as the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV's advantage over the Skoda Enyaq iV is very slim (5,108 to 4,968).

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 614 Skoda Enyaq iV - 521 Volvo XC40 BEV - 479 Peugeot e-208 - 371 BMW i4 - 307 Audi e-tron - 295 Volkswagen ID.4 - 279 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 242 Kia EV6 - 241 Cupra Born - 241

Top 10 year-to-date:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 5,108 Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,968 Peugeot e-208 - 3,409 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,034 Kia EV6 - 2,877 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,569 Volvo XC40 BEV - 2,471 Audi Q4 e-tron - 2,217 Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,116 Citroën e-C4 - 2,029

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands so far this year are Volvo (9.7% share), BMW (8.7%), Kia (8.6%), Peugeot (7.0%), Skoda (5.8%), Mercedes-Benz (5.7%), Volkswagen (5.7%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.4%), Stellantis (17.2%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 17.1%, Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (10.9%).