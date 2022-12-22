Passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased in November by 2% year-over-year (to almost 28,000), which turned out to be enough to once again outpace the plug-in car segment.
According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 9,764 new plug-ins were registered last month, which is roughly 8% less than a year ago and 35% of all new registrations.
Both all-electric and plug-in electric cars were down slightly year-over-year, but we should take into account that strong results in the final months of the year were usually boosted by changes in tax-related incentives.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: 6,944 (down 9%) and 25% share
- PHEVs: 2,820 (down 6%) and 10% share
- Total: 9,764 (down 8%) and 35% share
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – November 2022
So far this year, more than 91,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 27% more than a year ago and about 33% of the total market.
- BEVs: about *58,500 and 21% share
- PHEVs: about *33,500 and 12% share
- Total: 91,989 and 33% share
* estimated from the market share
With one month to go, there is a big chance that the Netherlands will exceed 100,000 plug-in car sales in a single year for the very first time. For reference, over 95,000 were registered in 2021.
Model rank
In terms of models, the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV remains the most registered model with 614 units in November.
Interestingly, that's the only plug-in hybrid model in the top 10 of the plug-in segment. That's a clear hint that maybe the Chinese brand (part of Geely) should also introduce an all-electric model.
The other popular models last month were: Skoda Enyaq iV (521), Volvo XC40 Recharge (479) and Peugeot e-208 (371).
It remains open, which model will be the top-selling plug-in car in the Netherlands in 2022, as the Lynk & Co 01 PHEV's advantage over the Skoda Enyaq iV is very slim (5,108 to 4,968).
Top 10 last month:
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 614
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 521
- Volvo XC40 BEV - 479
- Peugeot e-208 - 371
- BMW i4 - 307
- Audi e-tron - 295
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 279
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 242
- Kia EV6 - 241
- Cupra Born - 241
Top 10 year-to-date:
- Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 5,108
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,968
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,409
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,034
- Kia EV6 - 2,877
- Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,569
- Volvo XC40 BEV - 2,471
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 2,217
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,116
- Citroën e-C4 - 2,029
The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands so far this year are Volvo (9.7% share), BMW (8.7%), Kia (8.6%), Peugeot (7.0%), Skoda (5.8%), Mercedes-Benz (5.7%), Volkswagen (5.7%).
Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.4%), Stellantis (17.2%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 17.1%, Hyundai-Kia (12.7%) and BMW Group (10.9%).