Rivian is set to equip a new suspension setup on its R1S and R1T trucks. The updated suspension will be provided by Tenneco, Rivian's current supplier. It will feature Tenneco’s CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 semi-active suspension technology, which is designed for improved ride performance.

The new system was developed in partnership with several automakers and will be used on supercars as well as off-roaders. For reference, Tenneco has been McLaren's main suspension supplier for over a decade.

The CVSA2/Kinetic® H2 suspension technology has no traditional sway bars and is therefore lighter than most other setups. Its decoupled single-wheel disturbances result in better traction and handling.

In an effort to reduce road noise and vibrations, Tenneco Clevite Elastomers front and rear suspension bushings and top mounts will also be equipped on the R1S and R1T.

Rivian has confirmed the new suspension is unrelated to a recent recall for all 13,000 vehicles it has produced so far. The recall was due to a potentially untightened fastener which could in turn affect the steering control and suspension system.