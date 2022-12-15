Tesla specifically designed its proprietary Supercharger network to support its vehicles, and while just about any electric car could charge there with the right equipment, it might not be so easy for some. Moreover, it might impact Tesla owners and other EV owners negatively.

No, we're not talking about all the obvious arguments against Tesla opening its network: there will be long lines, people will use their rivalries to bother one another, non-Tesla owners aren't necessarily aware of the proper etiquette (neither are some Tesla owners), and the list goes on and on. We're talking about something much more straightforward, yet potentially overlooked.

We will say that just like with any major change, people are hot and cold about Tesla's decision to open its DC fast charging network to all EVs. Sure, it will bring in money for Tesla and help the EV community as a whole. However, some people see it as Tesla extending a valuable service to folks who bought an electric car from a company that's simply behind on their duty to ensure proper fast-charging for their customers.

No matter how you look at it all, there are definitely pros and cons. Obviously, Tesla must weigh those pros and cons in making its decision about how and when to open the network, along with many other details. Perhaps the company will even have to make some physical changes at its Supercharger locations.

A video was recently posted on Reddit and shared by Electrek. It reveals the potential issue with opening the network. Tesla's vehicles have their charging ports on the rear of the vehicle at the left side. Since they're all the same, there's no concern about someone's EV being parked in the way of another.

Other EVs have their charging ports in any number of locations, meaning they may have to park at a Supercharger strategically. While this will ensure that they can charge successfully, it may mean that other EV owners may not be able to. It's not the easiest situation to explain clearly with text, but the video should do the trick:

As you can clearly see, the Tesla Model 3 owner assumes the Supercharger stall is free to use, though the Jaguar I-Pace, which is parked to the right, is actually plugged into that unit. This is because its charging port is on the front left.

If the I-Pace owner would have pulled into the right spot, the cable may not have been long enough. In some cases, other EVs could alleviate the situation by backing in, but that wouldn't work with the I-Pace, and most non-Tesla owners may not even realize the problem, at least at first.

