Tesla's outspoken CEO Elon Musk and President Joe Biden clearly haven't seen eye to eye. However, they have been civil to one another, at times. Just a few days ago, Biden tweeted about his administration's efforts to build out a US charging network for road trips. Musk initially replied that people should just buy a Tesla, though he added some more constructive details in a follow-up reply.

Elon Musk hasn't been talking about Tesla very often these days, as he's spending his time dealing with Twitter 2.0. However, we will say that his willingness and ability to jump all over the place – between Twitter, the Tesla Semi event, the Neuralink event, and more – never ceases to amaze people. We also wonder how he catches the "important" tweets with nearly 120 million followers and messages seemingly coming in at every waking second.

As you can see from the tweet below, President Biden mentions the 500,000 EV charging stations the US government is working to implement across the country. He adds that the "great American road trip will be fully electrified." For those unaware, Biden is working with all 50 US states to move the project along.

Currently, it may be too time-consuming for some folks to cross the US with an EV, depending on the car's range and charging speed, as well as the reliability and speed of the various public charging stations they have to use. However, Tesla owners have been able to partake in cross-country road trips for some time now, some of which are ultimately hassle-free. However, depending on how you break it all down, it will likely still take longer than in a gas car.

About two hours after Biden sent out the tweet, Musk replied, "Or you can just buy a Tesla." There has been plenty of talk about Tesla facing some demand issues of late, which makes Musk's reply even more interesting. The CEO doesn't make comments like this too often. Tesla's sell themselves, right?

At any rate, a short while later, Musk replied with some more details. He reminds President Biden that Tesla is opening up its Supercharger network to other EVs. While Biden may have already been made aware of this detail, Tesla has been talking about it for some time, and it's still not a done deal.

Musk also includes some newer information, which the President may or may not yet know. The Tesla CEO says that the automaker has "open-sourced its charge connector." As you're probably already aware, Tesla recently proposed that its charging connector be made the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

As far as we can tell, President Biden hasn't responded publicly. Perhaps he or his team will touch base with Tesla and Elon Musk to discuss further details.

What do you think of Tesla's NACS proposal and its plan to open up its Supercharger network? Are you confident the Biden administration will ensure that the US charging network is deployed in a way that makes the most sense?