BMW’s M division, which is responsible for the brand’s sportiest models, is actively working on its first-ever all-electric supercar, and this new batch of spy photos is proof the Germans are cooking something fast.

It’s no secret that BMW M started working on its flagship EV model. It published an official teaser video back in August of 2022 and one month later the company’s chief of engineering sort of confirmed they’re working on a four-motor setup.

In the video from August, the i4-based prototype is shown doing an impressive tank turn, which is again an indication that the car is equipped with a motor at each wheel, although that shot looks like it’s CGI.

In any case, the latest spy photos we received show the teased prototype on a trailer, days before it’s scheduled to enter public road testing.

With registration plates and the same front grille as the M4 CSL, the all-wheel drive test mule has a significantly wider track to accommodate the extra tech, as well as a lack of tailpipes. In one of the photos, we can see the rear axle being protected by some sort of skid plate that sits rather low to the ground.

There are no photos of the interior, but at this point, it would be too soon to make any educated guesses about the way it would look on the production-ready car, anyway. Some sources indicate that BMW M’s first all-electric car would come to market in 2025, but there’s no official word on this yet.

Gallery: Upcoming BMW M EV Prototype With Quad-Motor Setup Spied Up-Close

Based on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, the upcoming sporty electric flagship could pack a whopping one megawatt (MW) of power, which translates to 1,360 horsepower, provided by the four-motor architecture.

By comparison, BMW’s current M-branded i4 M50 offers 536 hp, while the iX M60 SUV comes with a maximum output of 610 hp.

Besides the big power, the quad-motor setup allows for advanced torque vectoring, which in turn provides superior driving dynamics. In other words, understeer and oversteer could be a thing of the past, with each wheel’s speed being actively controlled by the car’s brain. It’s something we’ve already seen in the Rivian R1S and R1T, and showcased on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG off-roader.

Have a look at the photo gallery and let us know what you think in the comments section below. Do you think the Tesla Model S Plaid will finally have a worthy adversary with the upcoming BMW M EV?