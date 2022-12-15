New Scott Lumen E-MTB Is A Featherweight, High-Performance Trail-Muncher

A 15.5-kilogram mountain bike may not seem all that impressive. However, if you throw in an electric motor and a battery into that weight figure, 15.5 kilograms is extremely lightweight (and also extremely expensive). Indeed, this is what the newest e-MTB from Scott, the Lumen, embodies, and it’s a top-tier, down-country electric mountain bike. Let’s take a closer look at the inner workings of this beast.

For starters, the Lumen sports a cutting-edge carbon-fiber frame with integrated suspension and a low center of gravity. Up front, it’s packing a 130-millimeter suspension fork. The frame’s geometry can be adjusted with three settings consisting of Descend, Traction Control, and Lockout—each of which enables you to better handle certain sections of terrain with the push of a button. Descend mode allows maximum suspension movement when tackling downhill terrain. Traction Control optimizes the suspension system to keep the rear wheel in constant contact with the ground. Lastly, Lockout mode is best for climbing steep hills.

Complementing the high-tech carbon-fiber frame is an equally impressive motor from German manufacturer TQ. More specifically, the new Scott Lumen is packing the TQ HPR50 motor, capable of dishing out a respectable 50 Nm of torque, and 300 watts of maximum output. Best of all, the entire system tips the scales at just 1.8 kilograms. As for the battery, Scott gets away with a smaller 360-Wh unit, as the Lumen doesn’t need to stand up to the rigors of in-city commuting. However, if you do wish to go the extra mile, an external 160-Wh battery can be fitted to increase range by up to 50 percent.

Other high-tech features found on the Lumen include an onboard computer with an LED display integrated into the frame’s top-tube. The system shows basic info such as battery charge and remaining range. However, for a more comprehensive view of onboard data, you can connect your smartphone to the bike via the TQ E-Bike application, as well as your Garmin, Wahoo, or Hammerhead cycling computer via the bike’s integrated ANT+ system.

Naturally, an electric mountain bike that boasts this much tech isn’t going to come cheap. In its base trim, the Lumen eRIDE 910 and Contessa Lumen eRIDE 900 are priced at a premium 6,999 Euros, or approximately $7,350 USD. The Lumen eRIDE 900, meanwhile, goes for a steeper 9,999 Euros ($10,500 USD). Last but not least, the Lumen eRIDE 900 SL sits at the very top of the food chain, and will cost you nearly as much as a car at 15,999 Euros, or approximately $16,800 USD.