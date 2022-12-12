Ball On A Budget: HOVSCO’s HovCity Commuter E-Bike

It seems that the most practical application for most electric bikes is that of city commuting. Sure, top-tier cycling brands like Trek, Cannondale, and BMC have released performance-focused, for-sport machines, however personal mobility in and around the city seems to be the biggest driver of innovation when it comes to the e-bike industry as a whole.

Canadian e-bike specialist HOVSCO has quite an interesting selection of e-bikes to choose from, with one of its newly updated models, the HovCity, being a particularly attractive option for those looking to get it on some of the e-bike fun on a budget. Priced at just $1,000, the HovCity offers a no-frills riding experience thanks to its aluminum frame, and step-through design. This means that it’s easily accessible to riders of all shapes and sizes, as well as varying levels of experience. Now, unlike other e-bike currently available in the market, the HovCity is one that you may want to keep on the road, as it’s clearly designed as a city bike, rather than a rugged explorer.

Nevertheless, the HovCity takes the edge off uneven city streets with a built-in suspension fork. As for its performance, it makes use of a 500-watt hub-mounted motor from Sutto, an in-house brand of e-bike powertrain giant Bafang. Complete with various ride modes and even a smartphone app, the Sutto motor propels the HovCity to a top speed of 28 miles per hour on pedal assist. As for range, you’re looking at a 540-watt-hour battery pack that’s removable for more convenient off-the-bike charging. According to HOVSCO, the battery should be good enough to provide up to 60 miles of range on a single charge.

As is the case with most of HOVSCO’s offerings, the HovCity can be outfitted with a bunch of optional extras to further boost its utility. For instance, you can fit a front and rear cargo rack to carry your daily essentials, camping gear, and even a child seat. Overall, the HOVSCO HovCity aims to be a dependable all-rounder, thanks to a fairly manageable weight of 25 kilograms. Its impressive 136-kilogram payload capacity suggests that the bike is built with quality and dependability in mind, contrary to what its $950 price tag suggests.