Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in November increased by 15% year-over-year to 252,825 units, which is the highest growth rate so far this year. After 11 months, Kia was able sell more than 2.65 million cars, achieving a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%.

Finally, we can see also some good news on the all-electric front, as the Kia EV6 noted 7,754 wholesale sales (closely related to production), including 2,280 sold in South Korea and 5,474 exported. That's 61% more than a year ago.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

Hopefully the positive trend will be maintained and Kia EV6 sales will move towards 10,000 just like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 did recently. The monthly average so far this year is pretty close to 7,000 units.

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – November 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale volume exceeded 75,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000 is possible during 2022.

Interestingly, Kia revealed that from January tthrough to November, 73,167 EV6 were sold globally, which indicates that tracking wholesale results is pretty accurate (several thousand cars are usually in transport).

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 105,000 EV6. Most of them (over 70,000) were exported.

Retail sales

In its monthly sales data report, Kia lists also 3,059 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 641 in the US.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 3,136 and 273 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 3,059 retail sales outside South Korea

(7,754 wholesale - 2,280 in South Korea and 5,474 exported) Niro EV: 3,136 retail sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 273 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 8,748 (down 18% year-over-year) or 3.5% of the total volume

*South Korea (EV6) + overseas retail sales data (EV6, Niro EV, Soul EV)

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.