Now that Tesla's first electric Semi trucks are on the road in North America, it seems like the perfect time to start preparing Canada to follow suit with the US. Tesla typically focuses its efforts on North America first, with the rest of the world following. While Tesla Semi deliveries started in the US, it appears Canada may have some work to do before deliveries start.

According to a recent article published by Teslarati, Tesla has already submitted specific proposals related to Canada's federal budget for 2023. Canada is still working on finalizing its budget for the upcoming year, so Tesla's proposals are adequately timed. While we don't know with 100 percent certainty that the information is specifically related to the Tesla Semi, it appears this is the case.

Gallery: Tesla Semi new photos

10 Photos

Tesla recently sent an official letter to Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland. In summary, the details in the letter focus on things that Tesla hopes Canada will focus on going forward. In order for the country to transition to EVs, it needs to invest in the related infrastructure.

While the relatively lengthy letter focuses primarily on electric vehicle charging infrastructure, there's a specific section that sheds light on the future of electric vehicles for medium- and heavy-duty transportation. This is the reason the media is calling attention to the Tesla Semi. An excerpt from the letter reads as follows, via Teslarati:

“Tesla applauds the launch of the federal government’s iMHZEV Program as sales incentives should generate demand for MHDZEVs across the country. However, to sustainably support increased demand for electrified medium and heavy-duty transportation fleets, adequate charging infrastructure must be available to support short and long-haul transportation routes from coast to coast.”

Many companies in Canada have already voiced interest in the Tesla Semi, and some have placed orders. Whether or not companies in Canada take delivery of a Tesla Semi in the near future, the electric haulers will likely be passing through at times. It all depends on the routes various US companies travel. For this reason, it's imperative that Tesla gets Canada on board not only with the idea of electric semi-trucks but also with the necessary charging infrastructure.

It seems that Tesla hopes its letter will convince government leaders in Canada that federal support is critical for the much-needed charging infrastructure. If Tesla can convince Canada to get the ball rolling now, ahead of final budget decisions for 2023, it could speed up the process and ensure that the Semi can make its way into the hands of Canadian companies sooner rather than later.

The letter goes on to suggest that the Canadian government should consider giving grants to companies making the transition from gas-powered to electric trucks. Tesla says that any company that has ordered an electric truck should get the support it needs so that it can get charging stations in place before the trucks are delivered. If the charging infrastructure lags behind, the trucks simply can't go into service.

To read the entire letter, follow the link below: