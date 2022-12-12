German Startup ONOMOTION Seeks To Reinvent Last-Mile Delivery With The ONO

Electric bikes have gone a long way in shaping not only the personal mobility scene, but also multiple industries that rely heavily on the movement of goods and services. This is particularly applicable to dense urban cities in Asia and Europe, where the rapidly growing last-mile delivery industry can be considered as the lifeblood of the economy.

Given the advances in technology surrounding batteries and electric motors, lightweight electric vehicles are now cheaper and more reliable than ever before. More and more manufacturers are going to market with new electric scooter and bicycle options, in the hopes that more and more people make the shift by opting for an electric two-wheeler rather than a car for in-city journeys. On the flip side, last-mile delivery services, especially those food service, online retail, and parcel delivery, have also greatly benefitted from the development of utility-focused EVs.

ONOMOTION is a Berlin-based company which, like many modern micro-mobility companies, envisions a greener, more sustainable future for the world of last-mile delivery. Its newest innovation, simply called the ONO, is a delivery-focused lightweight EV that’s something of a cross between an e-bike and a microcar. Now, as mentioned earlier, more and more countries are using bicycles and e-bikes as part of their delivery vehicle fleet, however, they have one drawback, and its exposure to the elements—the ONO hopes to solve that problem.

Thanks to its enclosed cabin, the ONO shields the driver from the elements, be it the sun, wind, rain, or cold. While it doesn’t have an air conditioning system like a full on electric car, having a roof over your head and a windshield over your face can go a long way in keeping the fatigue at bay. This also means that a light rain shower won’t necessitate pulling over to avoid getting yourself, as well as the stuff you’re delivering, wet. What’s more is that the ONO is designed to be ridden along cycling paths, and so more roads are accessible to it than would otherwise be for a standard delivery van.

As for the ONO’s capabilities, it has a maximum payload capacity of 200 kilograms, and it’s designed to be loaded and unloaded by just one person thanks to an integrated rear ramp that allows a single person to load heavier cargo. It’s powered by two wheel hub motors with a total output of 113 Nm of torque. Due to the fact that it’s meant to be ridden on cycling paths, the ONO is limited to a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour with pedal assist. It gets a nifty torque button that gets the delivery vehicle up to a speed of 3.7 miles per hour without pedaling, too. Lastly, a single charge of its 1.4 kWh battery is good for 18.6 miles.

To allow fleet operators to better keep track of their deliveries, the ONO is fitted with a GPS tracking and data transmission system, as well as an RFID system. It’s offered on a long-term rental scheme that amounts to 589 Euros, or around $616 USD per month, over a period of 48 months. Furthermore, it qualifies for 2,500-Euro funding (approximately $2,613 USD) by the Federal Ministry for the Environment.

