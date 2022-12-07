Few things are as exciting as memorable as getting your first bike. I’m sure all of us remember our very first bike when we were kids, and now that a lot of us have our own kids, getting them on two wheels is surely one of the most exciting things of parenthood. This Christmas, you can do just that with Greenger’s new electric balance bike for kids.

The Saddleback is the newest electric two-wheeler to roll out of Greenger’s assembly line, and it’s designed specifically to give the youngsters their first taste of the two-wheeled lifestyle. Electric motor notwithstanding, balance bikes have pretty much revolutionized the way youngsters learn how to ride. Instead of overwhelming them with working pedals and brakes, balance bikes focus solely on balance, allowing kids to keep their feet on the floor as they learn the fundamentals of balancing.

Of course, Greenger’s Saddleback is ideal for kids who already have the basics of balance dialed in, and are eager to climb the ladder of two-wheeled fun. According to Greenger, the Saddleback blends ease-of-use with modern technology and safety, making for a ride that’s easy to learn on. From a performance standpoint, we’re looking at a 150-watt hub-mounted motor. It’s mated to an LG lithium-ion battery pack, which can easily be removed for charging. On top of all that, the Saddleback is available in two sizes, with either 12 or 16-inch wheels, depending on how big your youngster is.

Another cool feature about the Greenger Saddleback is that when it’s switched off, it’s pretty much a regular balance bike. This means that you could theoretically buy the Saddleback as your kid’s first two-wheeler, and once they’ve figured out the basics of balance, introduce them to the electric power assist.

As for pricing and availability, the Greenger Saddleback is available to order now, with the 12-inch wheel variant retailing for $749 USD, and the 16-inch wheel version retailing for $949 USD. The bikes are expected to begin shipping to dealers and retailers by the first week of December. Meanwhile, Greenger is also set to launch a whole new lineup of e-bikes perfect for the entire family. These models are expected to drop in the first quarter of 2023.