Based on Consumer Reports' most recent Auto Reliability Survey, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is no longer on the publication's list of recommended vehicles. CR prioritizes reliability among several other important categories, and the Mustang Mach-E's low reliability score robs it of the publication's recommendation.

While Ford hasn't yet seen massive EV sales to mirror that of Tesla, the Mustang Mach-E has been selling quite well. It's one of few Tesla rivals that's actually generating plenty of EV interest in the States. Now, it's the only current EV to lose Consumer Reports' recommendation.

Interestingly, the Mustang Mach-E was CR's Top EV Pick for 2022, snagging the Tesla Model 3's previous spot. The publication actually went so far as to say not long ago that the electric pony had top-notch reliability ratings based on its surveys. However, it seems that has changed.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Review

Since CR bases its recommendations on customer surveys, at least in part, the data can change. Many new EVs have come to market and proven quite compelling. However, with any brand-new model, there are usually some issues, and sometimes they don't surface right away.

Owners may need to have their cars for a time before they encounter issues that need to be reported and/or fixed. Moreover, sometimes the newness needs to wear off enough for people to take notice of the concerns and accept the reality that their new car isn't perfect.

We've reported on many of the Mustang Mach-E's issues, which include freezing infotainment displays and charging problems. Teslarati adds that there have also been electrical issues, battery concerns and other problems.

Ford has been working to deal with the issues and has already made notable improvements since the electric SUV came to market. The automaker provided the following statement related to the loss of CR's recommendation:

“We listen to all customer feedback, including Consumer Reports and the concerns raised by customers. The survey results were from a population of vehicles early in the launch of these vehicles and those concerns have since been addressed."

Ford went on to add that it has already issued recalls for some 2021 and 2022 Mustang Mach-Es. It has also provided various software updates related to some of the reliability concerns.