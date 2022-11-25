This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022.

Top EVs of the LA Auto Show

We had a great time at Automobility LA last week and saw some fantastic vehicles. We counted over 40 EVs from various manufacturers and look forward to even more next year. There were so many new EVs, and we put together our list of our Top 4:

Coming in at Number 4, Because we love a good American muscle car combined with future tech, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. I look forward to making some 11s in this muscle monster.

At number 3, a big surprise this year, was the unveiling of the Genesis X Convertible. The pictures don’t do this vehicle justice. It’s a beautiful vehicle and perfect for a sunny day in California.

Our runner-up is one of the best-looking cars I’ve ever seen. The hydrogen fuel cell EV, Hyundai N Vision 74. It has a fantastic retro vibe combined with future tech. Please bring this to the roads Hyundai.

Our favorite EV of the LA Auto Show comes down to a beautiful design in and out and for the creativity of throwing a tent on top, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. We are in Colorado; camping is part of our culture.

Charging Ecosystem

Hyundai launched a home charging ecosystem to increase the adoption of electric vehicles. Hyundai Home utilizes solar panels, energy storage, and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai’s goal is to help consumers with energy efficiency and ultimately reduce their energy bills. The automaker has partnered with Electrum to increase charging and power storage options for more customers and is currently offered in 16 states, but with the help of Hyundai, they hope to have more soon.

Electric Dough

The largest pizza company in the world, Domino’s, is rolling out a fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to start delivering pizza. The Bolts will start out at a few select stores beginning this month and continue rolling out over the coming months. Check out this interactive roll-out map.

Mazda Electric

Mazda unveiled a nearly $11 billion plan to make its vehicles electric. The company Mazda raised its EV global sales target to 40% by 2030 (previously 25%) and is even considering investing in battery production. Mazda will introduce EVs in 2025-2027.

