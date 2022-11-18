This week, we have news about Volvo, Lucid, BMW, and EV Prices: Our Top EV News for the week of Nov 18, 2022.

Electric Soccer Mom

The Volvo EX90 is here. The car has a 111 kWh battery pack and can charge at up to 250 kW. A 14.5-inch screen spans the interior, and the automaker has tried to eliminate many physical buttons by replacing them on the screen. The EX90's LiDAR will be able to see in the dark at up to 250 meters or around 820 feet. Expect a range of around 300 miles and a price tag below $80k. What I like most, it’ll be built in Charleston, SC,

Lucid Momentum

Lucid finally revealed its SUV, the Gravity, this week. Many of the specifics are still unknown, but we did get some amazing photos that show a “Glass Cockpit'' like no other. The SUV will have three rows and will come in five, six, or seven-seat configurations. Reservations are expected to open next year. Lucid is also expected to start delivering its mid-level sedan, the Air Touring, and the even less expensive Air Pure this year. Momentum?

More Affordable Electric BMWs

BMW’s electric vehicle lineup will feature more affordable models, according to BMW’s CEO. As of now, the German automaker has only announced expensive electric cars, like the BMW i7, which starts at around $119,000, and the Rolls Royce Spectre, costing around $400,000. I can’t wait to see what “more affordable” means.

Price Drop

Amidst inflation, electric vehicle prices in October were more affordable for customers than months prior. Prices dropped by 2.3%, or $2,286 in October compared to September. This is also the second month EV prices have fallen. Does this mean even bigger sales for Black Friday?

