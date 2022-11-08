Thanks to "strong sales" and continued demand for the all-new Kia EV6 electric crossover, the brand has replaced the base model for the 2023 model year with a pricier entry-level option. Keep in mind that based on how the new US federal EV tax credit is set up, the EV6 may not be eligible, which will work to drive up its potential price even further.

The Kia EV6 – corporate cousins with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60 – is one of many new EVs to come to market in the recent past. One major advantage many of these latest entrants have over the segment leader Tesla is that they're cheaper to buy. While an electric crossover like the EV6 isn't cheap compared to a gas SUV, it's relatively affordable at around $40,000. This is especially true considering the Tesla Model Y starts at nearly $70,000, and even the entry-level Tesla Model 3 sedan is almost $50,000.

70 Photos

According to CarsDirect, based on Kia's most up-to-date order guide, the 2023 EV6 will start at $49,795, including the $1,295 destination charge. This marks a $7,100 increase over the 2022 base model.

The new Kia EV6 base model is the Wind, which was previously a step up from the base model. The 2022 EV6 Wind trim costed $1,000 less, and the 2022 Kia EV6 Light base model started at $62,695, including destination.

CarsDirect adds that the EV6 was eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit. However, the credit is now being taken away to make way for the new credit that's part of the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

Thanks to new rules related to North American assembly and sourcing, the EV6 will no longer qualify for a credit, at least for now. Adding up the $7,100 price hike and the $7,500 credit shows that a new 2023 EV6 could cost some buyers nearly $15,000 more than they may have budgeted for.

The publication reached out to Kia for official confirmation. Kia spokesperson James Hope shared the following: