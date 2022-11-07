This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on November 07, 2022 by Matt Pressman

The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the largest automotive specialty parts trade show in the world drawing over 160,000 attendees. I attended the show last week to check out new parts and accessories that Tesla owners might be interested in — some will be premiering (on EVANNEX) soon. However, I also encountered some wild, customized Teslas that showcase a significant design departure from the standard factory look.

Photo: EVANNEX

Of all the Teslas on display at SEMA, perhaps the coolest was from @casper_model3 from the elite @ruinedtesla crew. The Tesla included some mods from EVANNEX along with a gorgeous body kit via @andro.inc. Many of these modded Teslas have their frunks popped open to display the vehicle's air suspension "bagged" mods including Casper's very cool SpaceX-styled tank. It's no wonder this Tesla was featured on the cover of DUB Magazine's SEMA issue.

Photos: EVANNEX

Cruising between the halls at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) required a lot of walking. To make things a bit more fun, our crew decided to travel in style via the LVCC Loop. Elon Musk's Boring Company dug a massive underground tunnel with Tesla vehicles ferrying SEMA attendees around the show. It was a really cool experience.

Photo: EVANNEX

While some Teslas on display at SEMA were nothing more than vinyl wraps and aftermarket wheels, there were some radical collaborations — bringing together like-minded companies in order to transform Tesla's design aesthetic and create a fresh new look. What I encountered was really striking. So I decided to document it all (via my iPhone) and report back to you with some eye candy. Check out the photo gallery below.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos: EVANNEX

Source: EVANNEX

