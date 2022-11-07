The SEMA show in Las Vegas is the largest automotive specialty parts trade show in the world drawing over 160,000 attendees. I attended the show last week to check out new parts and accessories that Tesla owners might be interested in — some will be premiering (on EVANNEX) soon. However, I also encountered some wild, customized Teslas that showcase a significant design departure from the standard factory look.

Photo: EVANNEX

Of all the Teslas on display at SEMA, perhaps the coolest was from @casper_model3 from the elite @ruinedtesla crew. The Tesla included some mods from EVANNEX along with a gorgeous body kit via @andro.inc. Many of these modded Teslas have their frunks popped open to display the vehicle's air suspension "bagged" mods including Casper's very cool SpaceX-styled tank. It's no wonder this Tesla was featured on the cover of DUB Magazine's SEMA issue.

Photos: EVANNEX

Cruising between the halls at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) required a lot of walking. To make things a bit more fun, our crew decided to travel in style via the LVCC Loop. Elon Musk's Boring Company dug a massive underground tunnel with Tesla vehicles ferrying SEMA attendees around the show. It was a really cool experience.

Photo: EVANNEX

While some Teslas on display at SEMA were nothing more than vinyl wraps and aftermarket wheels, there were some radical collaborations — bringing together like-minded companies in order to transform Tesla's design aesthetic and create a fresh new look. What I encountered was really striking. So I decided to document it all (via my iPhone) and report back to you with some eye candy. Check out the photo gallery below.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos: EVANNEX