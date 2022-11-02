Tesla is currently under investigation for its Full Self-Driving Beta program, but this hasn’t affected the automaker’s updates schedule. With the latest FSD Beta v10.69.3 update, the manufacturer hasn’t added any new features, yet it seems to have changed a multitude of aspects of that affect how the system operates - it sounds like its changes should be immediately visible.

The update was first rolled out to Tesla employees yesterday and should start reaching members of the public beta program in the very near future. It’s currently only in a limited number of vehicles for internal testing purposes – they will be testing and evaluating this version before wider release.

Elon Musk said last month that this specific version would bring important changes – he said it features “several major architectural upgrades” and because of the update’s complexity, it wasn’t ready for its initially planned rollout date.

There isn’t any footage online of FSD Beta v10.69.3 because it’s not yet in public hands but the most recent public versions - v10.69.2.2 and v10.69.2.3 - is featured in several videos and it shows improvements in some areas, but nothing especially significant over what we’ve seen in recent months; one tester even says it's a step back. The release notes for v10.69.3 list the following changes: