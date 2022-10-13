According to a new article published by Autocar, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed that there's no smaller EV coming from the brand in the near future. The Polestar 2, the brand's first fully electric car, will remain the smallest option in the lineup going forward.

The Polestar 2 essentially competes with Tesla's Model 3, and perhaps the Model Y and Model S as well. There was much talk in the recent past about a Tesla compact car that would be coming to market relatively soon. With the high price of the Model 3 and Model Y, Musk still has a big chunk of the market to address, and cheaper rivals continue to arrive.

With that said, Tesla has seemingly tabled the compact car that was expected to be designed and produced in China for a global market, and Ingenlath is also avoiding the release of a smaller EV, at least for now. The Polestar chief added that the company's focus is on having a well-rounded lineup of vehicles, with the upcoming Polestar 6 flagship electric sports car at the top.

Autocar goes on to reiterate that Polestar has officially confirmed other upcoming models, including the Polestar 3, 4, and 5. If all goes according to plans, by 2026, Polestar will have six models available, though only five will be fully electric. The limited-production Polestar 1 is a PHEV.

It appears based on multiple spy photos that the Polestar 2 is getting a facelift. The brand just debuted the 2023 Polestar 3, which is an electric SUV. The 4 is said to be a smaller crossover, and the 5 a grand touring model to rival Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. The Polestar 6, mentioned above, is a convertible roadster.

Autocar asked Ingenlath if Polestar will ever produce a small car going forward. His response via the publication:

“We have no plans for the moment to cater for a smaller car than Polestar 2 as it is, and in the future of course we want to keep such a position in our portfolio. But today we don’t see that we will extend into a smaller car segment, as much as the temptation is to design a smaller Polestar. It’s about focus.”

The CEO confirmed that the flagship Polestar 6 is set to arrive in 2026, and it will officially "complete" the company's intended product lineup. He explained that the automaker doesn't intend to "explore each and every corner" of the automotive market. Rival EV startups also tend to have small lineups, at least for now, and the leader in the space, Tesla, still offers the same four models it has for some time.

Meanwhile, legacy automakers are adding EVs to their product portfolios, though none are yet offering an electric vehicle for every segment. It stands to be seen whether that will happen in the future, or if more streamlined lineups will become the norm. Let us know what you think by leaving a comment below.