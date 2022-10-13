Passenger car sales in the Netherlands increased a bit in September (by 5% year-over-year), which is the second positive month in a row.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales continue to slightly outpace the market, maintaining a significant market share of about one-third of the total volume.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 8,984 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 13% more than a year ago and 35% of all new registrations.

Both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars noted slight growth, which in the current challenging times, is probably the best we can count for.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 5,985 (up 15%) and 23% share

PHEVs: 2,999 (up 10%) and 12% share

Total: 8,984 (up 13%) and 35% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – September 2022

So far this year, 71,932 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is about 34% more than a year ago and about 32% of the total market.

Model rank

While the plug-in hybrid Lynk & Co 01 once again was the most registered rechargeable model (801 units), in September we finally saw a significant number of the Tesla Model Y. 559 units last month allowed the Model Y to become the #2 for the month and jump to #12 in the year-to-date stats (1,467).

The third best last month was the Skoda Enyaq iV (482), which remains the best-selling electric car in the Netherlands.

Top 10 last month:

Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 801 Tesla Model Y - 559 Skoda Enyaq iV - 482 BMW i4 - 396 Volvo XC40 BEV - 334 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 296 Volkswagen ID.4 - 266 Kia EV6 - 241 Peugeot e-208 - 238 Peugeot e-2008 - 187

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 4,165 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 3,787 Peugeot e-208 - 2,769 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 2,551 Kia EV6 - 2,349 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,204 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,802 Citroën e-C4 - 1,757 Fiat 500 electric - 1,608 Peugeot e-2008 - 1,570

Volvo remains the most popular plug-in brand in the Netherlands with a 9.1% share (year-to-date), but Kia is right behing (also at 9.1%). BMW noted 8.8% share, Peugeot 7.3%, while Skoda is fifth at 6.2%.

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (20.3%), Stellantis (17.4%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 16.1%, Hyundai-Kia (13.5%) and BMW Group (10.9%).