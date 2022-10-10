Following a preview in concept form in January 2021, Renault has released more details about the unofficial Twizy successor, which is called the Mobilize Duo.

Mobilize is Renault Group's mobility brand, which the automaker has decided is a better fit for an all-electric quadricycle that will be offered on subscription or long-term leases only. The Mobilize Duo targets private customers and professional customers alike, with the latter category including self-employed professionals, company fleet, carsharing and micro-mobility operators.

Alongside the Mobilize Duo, Renault has also revealed the Mobilize Bento cargo version, which targets professional customers only. The Bento has a closed boot at the back instead of the passenger seat, providing close to 700 liters (24.7 cubic-feet) of usable capacity.

Designed for mobility in cities, the Mobilize Duo is powered by an electric motor mounted at the rear that drives the rear wheels. As with the Renault Twizy before it, the Duo comes in two versions. The cheapest one is the Duo 45, capable of a 45-km/h (28-mph) top speed; it can be driven without a license from the age of 14, depending on the country. The Duo 80 version can reach 80 km/h (50 mph) and requires a license in Europe.

Gallery: Mobilize Duo and Mobilize Bento electric quadricycles by Renault

17 Photos

Renault claims both models offer brisk accelerations as the torque is instantly available, while the range is estimated at 140 kilometers (87 miles), pending World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) certification. That's a 20-kilometer (12-mile) improvement over the Twizy. No charging times were disclosed, but Renault did say the Duo is compatible with a standard or Type 2 connector.

From a styling perspective, the Mobilize Duo looks like a natural evolution of the Twizy, adopting a similar bodywork shape and even the tandem arrangement for the two seats. The front and rear bumpers are identical to lower production and repair costs. The Duo is slightly longer than the Twizy at 2.43 meters (95.7 inches), slightly wider at 1.30 meters (51.2 inches) wide and equally high at 1.46 meters (57.5-inches).

It does look decidedly more modern, with Renault saying it's inspired by video gaming combined with a 1980s and 1990s vibe—hence the boombox-like dashboard. The vehicle features six customizable surfaces on the exterior, plus the dashboard on the inside.

The doors have windows this time—and open upwards

Mobilize Bento

The Duo also brings big improvements in terms of comfort as the two large side doors have windows, meaning the driver and passenger are no longer exposed to the elements. The two seats are fully padded, providing the same comfort as in a regular car. Speaking of the seats, the driver's seat slides 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) back or forth for easy access to the back seat, which can accommodate a 5 ft 11 (1.80 meter) tall adult.

The doors open upwards instead of outwards, making it easier for driver and passenger to climb into and out of the vehicle when there's not much space. Besides looking cool, this solution is also safer for pedestrians and cyclists as the doors do not swing open onto the road or pavement.

Given its ultra-compact dimensions, the Mobilize Duo is said to be easy to maneuver and park; Renault claims you can park three Duo cars perpendicularly in a standard parking space, to limit footprint.

The Mobilize Duo will be available for individual and professional customers on flexible subscription or long-term leases by the end of 2023, while the Bento microvan will be available only for professional customers starting in 2024.