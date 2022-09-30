UK-based Charge Cars has been working on its reengineered fully-electric classic Ford Mustang for a few years and it has been shown at several motoring venues in the UK, but now the company will be bringing it to the United States for the first time. It will be shown at the the Petersen Automotive Museum, and then it will also be on display at 2022 Los Angeles auto show, so you should have plenty of opportunity to see one.

Once the vehicle makes its debut, during a special venue to be held at the Petersen museum in late October, it will then be shown at the LA Auto Show in November, before taking part in several events all along the West Coast, where it will presumably also demonstrate its performance.

Gallery: Charge Mustang EV

24 Photos

The Charge Mustang actually had its dynamic debut (i.e. it moved under its own power in public) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year and we were there to see it. We actually saw it go up the hill, but it honestly didn’t look that quick, and it surely wasn’t using all of the available performance.

Charge Cars intends to make 499 of these cars, which it has still yet to set a price tag for, but all will feature a four-motor (one for each wheel) configuration that will give a combined output of 536 horsepower and a very impressive torque figure: 1,120 pound-feet or 1,520 Nm, which should give the vehicle unparalleled pulling power.

The sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) of 3.99 seconds isn’t especially impressive for a powerful EV like this with all-wheel drive, but it’s still going to be really quick. Top speed will be limited to 150 mph or 245 km/h.

The vehicle will also go around corners and stop much better than the original thanks to fully modern custom-designed suspension and powerful AP Racing brakes. It will draw from a 63 kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of around 200 miles (322 km), and it supports fast charging of up to 50 kW; it will come with its own on-board AC charger which will have a peak power of 22 kW for Europe and 14 kW for the US version of the vehicle.

And while the exterior looks pretty much unchanged compared to the original (well, mostly and at first glance, before you look really close and spot the many modern touches), the interior is completely new. It features a new dashboard (which retains some of the original’s design), it has a modern infotainment and everything is clad in very expensive feeling (and smelling leather).