We've been working to keep you posted on the developments surrounding the Biden-Harris Administration's US EV charging infrastructure plans. Not long ago, we told you that 35 US states already had their future charging plans approved. Now, just a few weeks later, all 50 states are officially approved, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

The plans were all approved ahead of schedule. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which was developed as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides over $1.5 billion in funding for states to build out electric car charging networks. Combining the plans of all states and territories shows that the new charging stations will cover some 75,000 miles of highway across the United States. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared:

“We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

Biden has a goal to reduce America's emissions by 50 percent or more below 2005 levels by 2030. The transportation industry is the number one source of harmful emissions in the US, so this is a huge step forward for the health of our people, as well as those across the globe.

States were given plenty of flexibility to put their plans together. Now that the plans are approved, reimbursement funds have been made available. Those funds can be used to upgrade charging infrastructure or build out new equipment. The monies also pay for the electrical service, community engagement, workforce development, station signage, and more.

The press release also explains that 10 percent of the funds are set aside each year so that the Secretary of Transportation can use them to fill in gaps to ensure that the network is successful nationally.

More funding will become available soon for a community-based charging program. In addition, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, a new federal EV tax credit is coming. It lifts the previous cap so that all automakers' EVs may benefit. It also allows the funds to be distributed at the point of sale rather than at tax time.

The Federal Highway Administration is still working on specific rules about how various funding can be used. It has proposed a temporary waiver to the Buy America stipulation so that companies can ramp up domestic manufacturing related to EV charging. A similar situation may come into play related to the EV tax credit and the rules surrounding local manufacturing and materials sourcing.