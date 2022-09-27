DS has given its DS3 Crossback a mid-lifecycle refresh and the electric E-Tense version gets more power and range. The model loses the “Crossback” designation and will be known as DS3 from now on, so the EV becomes the DS3 E-Tense.

It has a completely redesigned front fascia, with a new grille, bumper and headlights all of which bring it in line with the look of the newest models in the DS lineup. The headlights have the same outline as before, but their design is different and they are now full-LED as standard, as are the redesigned daytime running lights that go down the bumper.

The rear end gets a more subtle intervention and features the same bumper as before. Just like for the front, its rear light clusters have the same basic shape, but they too have been redesigned to give the vehicle a more modern look. DS offers the revised DS3 with seven color choices, including two new pearlescent colors called Diva Red and Lacquered Grey (as seen on the two cars in the opening photo).

All-new wheels measuring either 17 or 18 inches complete the updated exterior design.

DS has made some changes inside too, although nothing it’s nothing major. It does get a new steering wheel and a new standard 10.3-inch infotainment screen that runs a new infotainment operating system called DS Iris System. Buyers can still opt for the same visual packages that quite dramatically change the interior ambiance - Performance Line gets Alcantara on several surfaces and the seats, while the Opera and Bastille lines are going for more of a traditional luxury atmosphere.

However, it’s under the skin that DS has made the most notable changes with the revised DS3 E-Tense. The vehicle gets a more powerful 156 horsepower (115 kW) motor (although it still has the same 260 Nm / 191 pound-feet of torque) and a new 54 kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 50.8 kWh.

The pre-refresh model had a 50 kWh battery with a usable capacity of 45 kWh, so it’s no surprise that with the larger pack WLTP range goes up to 402 km (250 miles). DS notes that it is partly thanks to the new more energy-dense battery pack, but it also comes courtesy of a 10 mm ride height drop and improved motor efficiency - the claimed electricity consumption is 12.6 kWh/100 km, which equates to 4.93 miles/kWh.