Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a significant expansion of the FSD Beta program to include an additional 60,000 owners in the United States and Canada. This will bring the total number of FSD Beta testers to more than 160,000 in the two countries.

Musk announced the move in a September 19 tweet about the latest version of FSD Beta 10.69.2.2.

This is the first major expansion in a while for the FSD Beta program. Tesla went from a few thousand testers when it launched FSD Beta in October 2020 to about 100,000 owners as the software evolved.

After Tesla started pushing the latest 10.69 software update to the FSD Beta fleet, Elon Musk suggested that the program could expand to more users given the company's increased confidence in the Level 2 driver-assist system.

That's what's happening now as Tesla has also lowered the Safety Score required to get into the FSD Beta program. Anyone in the United States or Canada who has driven more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) with a Safety Score of 80 or higher is now eligible to receive FSD Beta, Elon Musk confirmed.

Tesla's CEO has set a target of more than 100 million FSD miles that should be logged by the end of 2022. In July, that number stood at 35 million miles, so it's logical that more testers are needed to triple that number.

Musk's FSD Beta expansion announcement may suggest that Tesla is pushing to release the self-driving software to its entire fleet. Tesla's Senior Director of Investor Relations Martin Viecha recently said during an invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference that the EV maker is on track to release "supervised" FSD around the end of this year. That's around the same time as Elon Musk's estimate for FSD's wide release.

As the word "supervised" suggests, the version of the advanced driver-assist system released to all Tesla customers would still require drivers to pay attention to the road and be ready to intervene at any time while FSD is on.