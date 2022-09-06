IKEA plans to expand the number of ultra-fast public charging stations and delivery fleet vehicle chargers at its US stores. The furniture retailer has announced a collaboration with Electrify America and Electrify Commercial to bring new charging stations to over 25 IKEA locations.

Above: A look at Electrify America chargers at night (Source: Electrify America)

The new project will add more than 200 public chargers, offering charging speeds of 150 kW to 350 kW, at IKEA retail locations in 18 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. The first locations are to open in late 2022, and the project is to be completed by the end of 2023.

Electrify Commercial, Electrify America’s business unit, will deliver turnkey charging solutions for IKEA’s EV delivery fleet, providing more than 225 individual chargers across the sites.

IKEA US aims to achieve zero-emission home deliveries by 2025, and to halve tailpipe emissions from customer and co-worker travel by 2030.

“This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate-positive,” said Javier Quiñones, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA US.

This article originally appeared in Charged. Author: Charles Morris. Sources: Electrify America, IKEA