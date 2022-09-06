Norwegian Bike Maker Buddy Bike Unveils The sX1 Commuter E-Bike

Norwegian bicycle manufacturer Buddy Bike has recently unleashed its newest commuter-focused electric bicycle that features a striking design that combines the ease of use of a commuter with the sporty and sleek styling cues of cross-country racers. It’s called the sX1, and it’s been built in partnership with Eker Design, a company renowned for churning out innovative designs across multiple industries.

As such, it’s pretty clear to see why the sX1 looks the way it does. In reality, nothing is stopping you from buying an electric cross-country mountain bike and using it as an urban city slinger. However, Buddy Bike and Eker Design wanted to create something much more attuned to the urban setting. With that, the sX1 has a low-slung, almost step-through frame and a rigid front fork. Where it flips the script in terms of city-focused e-bikes, however, is in its 29-inch wheels, allowing it to go over bumps and road imperfections with relative ease. Oh, it also has a full carbon-fiber frame.

Speaking of the frame, Buddy Bike claims that the sX1’s frame is built out of recyclable carbon, highlighting their efforts to address environmental concerns. That being said, however, it remains to be seen how the company intends to recycle these frames once their service life is over. Nevertheless, the carbon frame allows for a super sleek design. Interestingly, Buddy Bike hasn’t disclosed the overall weight of the sX1, something that’s usually a strong selling point when it comes to carbon-fiber frame-equipped bicycles.

As for performance, Buddy Bike showcases the sX1 with a Sachs mid-drive motor pumping out up to 112 Nm of torque. However, you also have the option of choosing either a Bosch or Bafang motor instead. Battery-wise, the sX1 can be configured with either a 450-watt-hour, or a 650-watt-hour unit. Again, the company makes no mention of claimed range figures for any of the battery types. Meanwhile, the sX1’s drivetrain consists of a Gates Carbon belt drive with an internal gearbox for slick operation and a tidy aesthetic.

Last but not least, Buddy Bike is offering the sX1 in limited quantities. Only 200 of these premium urban e-bikes will ever be built, however, the likelihood of the brand increasing production, should things go smoothly, can’t be ignored. That said, the sX1 commands quite a premium, retailing for the equivalent of $5,020 USD in its most basic, barebones form. For the top-of-the-line model with the Sachs electric motor and high-capacity battery, you’ll be looking at a price tag of $7,070 USD.