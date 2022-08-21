A Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently spotted in full FBI livery. The photo was shared on Reddit by user u/skyflyer8, who uploaded it onto r/electricvehicles. Although Ford's electric crossover is currently being used by a number of police departments throughout the US, this is the first time an FBI Mach-E has been seen. It's also seemingly the first time the bureau has ever had an electric car in active service.

It's not too surprising that the FBI's first EV is a Mach-E. After all, Ford vehicles have dominated government fleets for years. Back in the 1990s and 2000s, the Ford Crown Victoria was heavily in use. It was succeeded in the early 2010s by the Taurus, which itself was eventually phased out by the Explorer SUV. And now it appears the Mach-E is next in line.

For law enforcement, EVs make a lot of sense. Lower running costs are the main incentive, however performance is another major bonus. For example, police departments typically choose the Extended-Range AWD Mach-E which is capable of 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds.

Currently, consumers cannot order any version of the Mach-E. All four trim levels (Select, Premium, Route 1, and GT) are completely sold out for 2022. The ongoing semiconductor shortage means demand is continuing to be greater than supply, however weekly production numbers at the Mach-E's Mexico assembly plant are still decent. Ford's Vice President Of EV Industrialization, Lisa Drake, recently stated the following (via Ford Authority):