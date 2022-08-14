Passenger car sales in the Netherlands continue to decrease. In July, the number of new registrations decreased by 18% year-over-year.

It seems that only all-electric cars are still able to maintain some positive results, as plug-in hybrids are also in the red.

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, last month 6,766 new plug-ins were registered, which is roughly 1% more than a year ago. The tiny increase is a result of two trends - expanding BEVs (up by 13% year-over-year) and shrinking PHEVs (down 19%).

Overall, plug-in cars accounted for some 31% of the market (including 22% for BEVs).

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: 4,759 and 22% share

PHEVs: 2,007 and 9% share

Total: 6,766 and 31% share

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – July 2022

So far this year, over 55,000 plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which is 31% of the market.

New plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *35,500 and 20% share

PHEVs: about *19,500 and 11% share

Total: 55,023 and 31% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

In terms of models, the top electric model (and #7 overall) in July was the Skoda Enyaq iV with 539 registrations, which enabled the MEB-based model to strengthen its top year-to-date rank with a total result of 3,249 units and relatively substantial lead.

The next two electric cars last month were the Kia EV6 (366) and Citroën e-C4 (312). Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 also noted a relatively strong result (262).

Top 10 last month:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 539 Kia EV6 - 366 Citroën e-C4 - 312 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 262 Peugeot e-208 - 260 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 217 Peugeot e-2008 - 189 Volvo XC40 BEV - 187 Audi e-tron - 186 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 181

Top 10 year-to-date:

Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,249 Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,484 Peugeot e-208 - 2,221 Volvo XC40 PHEV (est.) - 2,004 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 1,936 Kia EV6 - 1,830 Audi Q4 e-tron - 1,646 Citroën e-C4 - 1,481 Fiat 500 electric - 1,430 Peugeot e-2008 - 1,121

Volvo remains the most popular plug-in brand in the Netherlands with a 9.6% share in the segment year-to-date. However, Kia is approaching with 9.1%. BMW noted 9.0%, Peugeot 7.6%, while Skoda is fifth at 6.6%.

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are the Volkswagen Group (19.9%), Stellantis (18.3%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 15.9%, Hyundai-Kia (13.2%) and BMW Group (10.9%).