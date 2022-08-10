Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in July increased by 6.3% year-over-year to 257,903 units, which is a sign that the supply situation is improving. Nonetheless, the total result after the first seven months of the year is still a bit below 2021, at 1,677,391 (down 0.6%).

Last month, Kia EV6 wholesale sales (closely related to production) amounted to 9,606 units, including 3,049 in South Korea and 6,557 exported. That's a new monthly record.

Kia reports wholesale sales (on the manufacturer level or plant sales), unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

However, it's too early to say whether the Kia EV6 is now produced at a permanently higher rate, or if it's just catching up from the previous, slower month.

In its latest press release, the South Korean manufacturer revealed also that the Kia EV6 global sales in June amounted to 8,171 (this number is not directly comparable with wholesale sales).

"Continuing strong EV sales in the second quarter of 2022, Kia sold 8,171 units of the EV6 globally in July, further accelerating the company’s EV transition. In the second quarter, retail sales of Kia’s BEV models accounted for 44,000 units, a 98 percent increase year-on-year."

Kia EV6 electric car sales (wholesale sales) – July 2022

So far this year, Kia EV6 wholesale volume exceeded 50,000, so we can maintain the forecast that at least 80,000-100,000 is possible during 2022 (at the current rate).

Cumulatively, the company produced more than 80,000 EV6. Most of them (over 53,000) were exported.

Retail sales

In its monthly reports, Kia lists also 4,118 retail sales of the Kia EV6 outside of South Korea, including 1,716 in the US. Only in Europe did the company sell more - 2,123.

Retail sales of the Niro EV and Soul EV outside of South Korea amounted to respectively 2,246 and 425 (we don't have numbers for Kia's home market).

Kia BEV sales last month:

EV6: 4,118 retails sales outside South Korea

(9,606 wholesale - 3,049 in South Korea and 6,557 exported)

(9,606 wholesale - 3,049 in South Korea and 6,557 exported) Niro EV: 2,246 retails sales outside South Korea

Soul EV: 425 retails sales outside South Korea

Total*: at least 9,838 (up 63% year-over-year) or 3.8% of the total volume

Unfortunately, Kia does not report PHEV numbers.