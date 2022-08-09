Jaguar reports 15,207 global retail car sales during the second quarter of 2022, which is 48% less than a year ago.

Also. the Land Rover brand notes a significant decrease - down 33% to 63,618, which makes the overall result forthe Jaguar Land Rover group (part of Tata Motors) pretty weak.

Jaguar: 15,207 (down 48%)

Land Rover: 63,618 (down 33%)

Jaguar Land Rover: 78,825 (down 37%)

The company explains that there are ongoing production constraints, while demand remains strong - actually reaching a new record of almost 200,000 units (up by around 32,000 compared to the end of Q1)

In this background, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE sales do not look that bad, although it's also struggling. The company sold 2,175 units in Q2, which is 14% less than a year ago and the fourth quarter of a consecutive year-over-year decline.

The Jaguar I-PACE's share out of the total Jaguar volume increased to 14.3% (compared to 8.7% a year ago).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q2 2022

So far this year, Jaguar I-PACE sales amounted to 4,189 (down 12% year-over-year). For reference, in 2021, Jaguar sold 9,970 I-PACE.

Jaguar I-PACE sales:

2018: 6,893

2019: 17,355

2020: 16,457

2021: 9,970

2022 H1: 4,189

Cumulatively, more than 54,800 Jaguar I-PACE were sold globally.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report its total plug-in car sales, despite having plenty of plug-in hybrid models.

However, Jaguar Land Rover reports that during the quarter, the share of electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased to 66% (compared to 64% in Q1). It means that some 50% (or 39,000) are PHEVs/HEVs.

The company intends to electrify both of its brands in the coming years, including the first all-electric Land Rover in 2024 and the first "new" all-electric Jaguar in 2024.

Range Rover BEV will be launched in 2024 as part of six new Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models planned by end 2026

Transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand remains on track with first new vehicles to be revealed before end 2024

We guess that the Jaguar I-PACE will continue as is, at least until the all-new, all-electric models, which will be based on an all-new platform, are ready.

Jaguar Land Rover sales details: