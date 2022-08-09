Jaguar reports 15,207 global retail car sales during the second quarter of 2022, which is 48% less than a year ago.
Also. the Land Rover brand notes a significant decrease - down 33% to 63,618, which makes the overall result forthe Jaguar Land Rover group (part of Tata Motors) pretty weak.
- Jaguar: 15,207 (down 48%)
- Land Rover: 63,618 (down 33%)
- Jaguar Land Rover: 78,825 (down 37%)
The company explains that there are ongoing production constraints, while demand remains strong - actually reaching a new record of almost 200,000 units (up by around 32,000 compared to the end of Q1)
In this background, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE sales do not look that bad, although it's also struggling. The company sold 2,175 units in Q2, which is 14% less than a year ago and the fourth quarter of a consecutive year-over-year decline.
The Jaguar I-PACE's share out of the total Jaguar volume increased to 14.3% (compared to 8.7% a year ago).
Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q2 2022
So far this year, Jaguar I-PACE sales amounted to 4,189 (down 12% year-over-year). For reference, in 2021, Jaguar sold 9,970 I-PACE.
Jaguar I-PACE sales:
- 2018: 6,893
- 2019: 17,355
- 2020: 16,457
- 2021: 9,970
- 2022 H1: 4,189
Cumulatively, more than 54,800 Jaguar I-PACE were sold globally.
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report its total plug-in car sales, despite having plenty of plug-in hybrid models.
However, Jaguar Land Rover reports that during the quarter, the share of electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased to 66% (compared to 64% in Q1). It means that some 50% (or 39,000) are PHEVs/HEVs.
The company intends to electrify both of its brands in the coming years, including the first all-electric Land Rover in 2024 and the first "new" all-electric Jaguar in 2024.
- Range Rover BEV will be launched in 2024 as part of six new Range Rover, Defender, and Discovery models planned by end 2026
- Transformation of Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand remains on track with first new vehicles to be revealed before end 2024
We guess that the Jaguar I-PACE will continue as is, at least until the all-new, all-electric models, which will be based on an all-new platform, are ready.
Jaguar Land Rover sales details:
