This Tesla Model Y owner has already owned two Model Y crossovers. If he wasn't happy with the first one, you'd better bet he wouldn't have bought another. Would he buy a third, if needed? Certainly, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. In fact, this owner makes the shortcomings of Model Y ownership clear, especially for people who are just placing their orders now.

YouTube influencer Bearded Tesla Guy says his 2021 Model Y has been an amazing car. Moreover, it has been a better EV than his 2020 Model Y, offering a more refined experience and an impressive 25,000 miles of trouble-free driving so far.

This owner raves about the Model Y's low costs for fuel and maintenance, which are especially helpful amid high gas price and inflation. While saving his family a notable amount of money, the electric crossover also provided the utmost in comfort and capability, making it solid option for daily use and long road trips.

Bearded Tesla Guy believes his Tesla SUV is worth every penny he paid for it, but he got it for a steal compared to what it costs today. When he ordered the 2021 version, it carried a base price of just $51,490. Today, a Model Y will set you back a bare minimum of $65,900 before any taxes and fees, and it could be a year before you can take delivery.

Sure, the Model Y is a good EV, at least according to many owners. However, nearly $70,000 is a whole lot of money for a car that likely won't be in your driveway until next summer. If you want a Model Y more quickly, you have to choose an even more expensive version, and Tesla continues to raise its prices. At this point, the Model 3 Standard Range is the only relatively affordable Tesla, and it's still almost $50,000.

If you're considering jumping on the Tesla bandwagon, check out the video to learn more. Perhaps it will help you decide if the Model Y is worth the premium price and the long wait.

The video is chock full of detailed information about the Model Y, and it's over 20 minutes long. If you already know about the Model Y and you're just interested in specific topics, check out the long list of chapters and timestamps below: