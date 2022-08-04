As Twitter moves forward with putting together its case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the social media company is now going after the electric car company for its documents and communications related to the matter. If Musk's messy Twitter battle wasn't already upsetting Tesla fans, owners, and investors, it could take a nasty turn as it progresses.

Ever since Musk even mentioned that he was going to buy Twitter, it has had a seemingly obvious impact on Tesla, which makes sense. Musk has his hands in many things, and they all tend to play off one another. Once Musk announced publicly that he no longer planned to buy Twitter, many fans, owners, and investors were sharing their relief on social media, and Tesla's stock began to rise again.

In summary, Twitter is suing Musk in an attempt to force him to follow through with his promise to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Meanwhile, Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, and he's maintaining that the company didn't properly disclose the number of bots, fake, or spam/scam accounts on its platform.

Fast-forward to this week, and Twitter filed a new subpoena related to its case against Musk. According to The Verge, the subpoena has 27 requests for Tesla. The requests are related to Musk's internal communications about the Twitter acquisition, in general. The lengthy subpoena aims to get all relevant information from Tesla, Musk, and anyone else involved. Twitter's specific requests are related to Musk's tweets, internal documents, specific plans, communication with the media, and more.

Twitter is also specifically requesting information related to all communications between Musk and the others who planned to co-invest with him, such as Larry Ellison. Moreover, the social media company wants all financial documents showing Musk's stock sales and other means he was planning to use to finance the deal. More specifically, Twitter's subpoena requests details about a $6.25 billion margin loan Musk took advantage of in May 2022.

The trial is currently scheduled for October 17, 2022. Musk hoped to buy his lawyers more time, but the judge disagreed. Tesla has seven days to provide Twitter with its 27 requests.