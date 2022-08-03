Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) is a massive electric car battery supplier that's based in China. We recently shared the news that CATL is considering building a battery factory in the US or Mexico to supply EV batteries for Tesla and Ford. However, people familiar with the matter suggest that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan may put plans on hold.

CATL is the largest EV battery producer in the world. It has been looking at plans to build future battery factories at a minimum of two locations in Mexico, which are both very near the Texas border. The company is also considering locations in the US. The battery maker has been checking out the locations and attempting to finalize negotiations and decisions to pave the way for a major announcement in the near future.

Sadly, China is calling Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit provocative. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, and relationships surrounding the situation are strained. According to Reuters, some people with information related to CATL's future plans have noted that the company will now postpone its battery factory announcements until September or October 2022. The people sharing the details note that the delay comes thanks to Pelosi's decision to follow through with the visit to Taiwan.

It's important to note that CATL hasn't substantiated the anonymous claims. Tesla and Ford have also declined to provide statements.

At any rate, Pelosi just arrived in the capital of Taiwan on Tuesday evening amid threats of military exercises from China. CATL is headquartered in Fujian, China, which is directly across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan, with a view of the capital of Tapei. The planned military exercises are to be carried out around the island of Taiwan while Pelosi is present.

Reuters also mentions that the new bill that was put together by Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin may also have an impact on CATL's decision. This is because the legislation includes details about the sourcing of battery materials from countries with which the US has entered into free trade agreements.