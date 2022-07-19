Urtopia’s Revolutionary Frame Seeks To Redefine Urban-Focused Simplicity

The electric bicycle world is full of innovation, and manufacturers are rolling out models that have practically reinvented the bicycle. Lately, the name of the game has all been about simplicity, and revolutionary new frame and drivetrain designs have shown this. One such example is this new open frame from Urtopia.

Urtopia’s new innovation may look like a standard bicycle based on its silhouette, but once you get closer, you’ll see that it boasts one striking detail: the seat tube blends seamlessly into the top tube and seat stay. What this means is a ride that’s surprisingly compliant especially on city streets. Urtopia’s design manages to hit two birds with one stone—offer a frame construction that’s lightweight, while having a sort of built-in suspension system thanks to its inherent design.

Of course, the traditional bicycle frame is the way it is because it’s a tried and tested recipe. Urtopia’s creation, meanwhile, isn’t the first of its kind, but will certainly serve as an example for how manufacturers can think outside the box. Urtopia’s frame is made entirely out of carbon fiber. The carbon goodies extend all the way to the fork, handlebar, and even the seatpost. According to Urtopia, the built bike tips the scales at just 14 kilograms ready to ride—pretty lightweight even for non-e-bike standards.

Urtopia has designed this electric bike to be so light because it has on-the-go city dwellers in mind. This electric bicycle is meant to get you from point A to point B in comfort, style, and utmost ease, and that means being able to easily carry up a flight of stairs, bring it up to your flat, or wheel it around a commercial center.

In terms of performance, the bike is equipped with a rear hub motor, again meant to shed some weight. It cranks out 35 Nm of torque, and a nominal output of 250 watts. In the U.S. market, the motor is limited to a top speed of 20 miles per hour, while Europe’s stricter regulations limit this to 15.5 miles per hour. The rear hub motor sips juice from a Samsung 350 Wh lithium-ion battery pack, and offers a claimed range of up to 80 miles on a single charge. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a Gates Carbon CDN belt drive system. As for pricing, Urtopia retails for 3,300 Euros, translating to around $3,330 USD.