The BMW Group reports 563,536 global vehicle sales during the second quarter of 2022, which is nearly 20% less than a year ago. The relatively weak Q2 has dragged down the H1 result to 1,160,443 (down 13% year-over-year).

The overall Q2 results:

BMW: 496,745 (down 20%)

MINI: 65,224 (down 22%)

BMW Group Automotive: 563,536 (down 20%)

One of the biggest worrying signs for BMW is an over 28% sales drop in China, to 170,220 units (almost 19% in H1, to 378,727).

On the positive side, plug-in electric car sales improved in Q2 by 14.3% year-over-year to 94,884, which enabled plug-ins to reach a new record share of 16.9% of the total volume.

All-electric car sales expanded by 85%, but the plug-in hybrids were down 11% year-over-year, which affected the total result.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q2 2022

BEVs: 40,602 (up 85%) and 7.2% share

PHEVs: 54,282 (down 11%) and 9.7% share

Total plug-ins: 94,884 (up 14%) and 16.9% share

So far this year, the BMW Group has sold 184,553 plug-in electric cars (up 20% year-over-year), and 75,891 BEVs (up 110%).

According to the German manufacturer, it's expected that BEV sales in 2022 will double compared to 2021, which means that over 200,000 units are on the table (including over 125,000 in H2).

BEV sales in H2:

BMW: 57,461

MINI: 18,430 (fully-electric Cooper SE)

BMW Group Automotive: 75,891

BMW and MINI global BEV car sales – Q2 2022

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales:

"Despite a very challenging environment, we were able to more than double our sales of fully-electric vehicles worldwide in the first half of the year. It’s not just our electrified models that are inspiring customers around the globe: Thanks to our innovative and sustainable product line-up, the BMW brand was once again number one worldwide in the premium automotive segment in the first half of the year,”

BMW reports that demand for new electric models is high. For example, the BMW i4 model noted more than 34,000 orders across Europe alone.

This year, the company's BEV lineup will expand with the BMW i3 (a new model in China), BMW iX1 and BMW i7 (in production since July 1). In 2023, the BMW i5, all-electric MINI Countryman and Rolls-Royce Spectre will follow.

Details: