General Motors' technology startup BrightDrop has delivered the first 150 electric delivery vehicles to FedEx out of a total order of 2,500 units. The first five vans had been delivered in December 2021.

FedEx said this marks a critical milestone for the company as it plans to transform its entire parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet to all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions by 2040.

All 150 vehicles delivered by BrightDrop are the larger Zevo 600 model, formerly known as the EV600. Designed for last-mile deliveries, the electric van offers 600 cubic feet (17 cubic meters) of cargo space and a range of up to 250 miles (402 kilometers). The vehicle is powered by General Motors' Ultium Platform.

"In just under six months, we’ve taken delivery of 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s for our parcel pickup and delivery fleet. In today’s climate of chip shortages and supply chain issues, that’s no ordinary feat and a true testament to the collaboration between FedEx and BrightDrop." Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer, FedEx

The first 150 BrightDrop Zevo 600s were delivered throughout Southern California to FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation and one of the world's largest express transportation companies. This is part of a larger agreement that will see FedEx add a total of 2,500 BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vans across its operations over the next few years.

To support the new fleet, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its network of facilities, with the company already installing more than 500 charging stations across California. FedEx is also investing to expand on-site generation and procurement of renewable energy in its facilities.

"Our Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle from the start. From a record-setting time to market, to delivering one of the largest fleets of electric delivery vans on the road today, BrightDrop is showing the world what sustainable delivery looks like." Travis Katz, president and CEO of BrightDrop

FedEx used its first EV, an acid battery-powered vehicle in California in 1994, and became the first delivery company to use hybrid vehicles for pickup and delivery in 2003.