New passenger car registrations in France decreased in May by 10% year-over-year to 126,813, which means 12 consecutive months of decline. The market is far below pre-pandemic levels.

Plug-in electric car sales continue to increase, despite all challenges, but the growth rate is much lower than before (mostly because of the plug-in hybrids).

According to L’Avere-France, last month some 27,633 plug-in vehicles were registered in France (up 10% year-over-year), including 26,515 passenger plug-in cars, which represents 20.9% of the market.

All-electric car sales exceeded 15,000 (up 32%) and accounted for 12% of total new passenger car registrations.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 15,245 - up 32% at 12.0% market share

Passenger PHEVs: 11,270 - down 13% at 8.9% market share

Light commercial BEVs: 1,042 - up 59% at 3.6% market share

Light commercial PHEVs: 76

Total plug-ins: 27,633 - up 10%

Plug-in car sales in France – May 2022

So far this year, over 127,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 71,443 - up 38%

Passenger PHEVs: 50,846 - down 8%

Light commercial BEVs: 5,205 - up 20%

Light commercial PHEVs: 304

Total plug-ins: 127,814 - up 14%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The Fiat 500 electric once again was the top-selling electric car in France with 2,129 registrations.

The top five of BEVs are filled with small cars, including Peugeot e-208 (1,668), Renault Twingo Z.E. (1,500), Renault ZOE (1,447) and Dacia Spring (1,357). Then we can see the all-new, all-electric Renault Megane-E (758).

In the case of plug-in hybrids, the Peugeot 3008 PHEV remains the lone leader with 1,060 units.

If we are not mistaken, the Tesla Model 3 is no longer #1 year-to-date in France. The new #1 is the Dacia Spring with 7,878 units, followed by the Fiat 500 electric (7,109). The Tesla Model 3 had around 6,600 as of the end of April, without too many new registrations in the last two months. The Peugeot e-208 has 6,852, while the Renault ZOE 6,076.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations are provided by L’Avere-France: