When Ford first revealed the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, its starting price was a shock to many. This is not because $40,000 for a truck seemed to be too much, but instead, that many people may have expected a fully electric truck to cost more.

It didn't take long before people were making claims that the base model would be a work truck or fleet truck with bare-bones features, and it wouldn't be available to the masses. While it's designed for commercial use, orders were open to anyone. Further reports pointed out that Ford's feature that will allow the Lightning to power your home wasn't an option on lower trims. Moreover, the base model has less range than models with the larger battery pack.

While it's true that the F-150 Lightning base model isn't as well-equipped as upper trims, that's just a given. This is true of all cars. Of course, if you pick the cheapest option, it's going to be missing some features. However, at ~$40,000, the base F-150 Lightning Pro is arguably a solid bargain. YouTube channel TFLnow goes so far as to call it "The EV BARGAIN Of The Decade," and TFL certainly knows a thing or two about trucks.

The Ford Lightning Pro offers seating for five people in two rows, dual-motor all-wheel drive, decent towing capacity, 230 miles of EPA-estimated range, Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced driver-assist systems, the Mega Power frunk, and much more.

Due to the simple fact that electric vehicles cost more than gas-powered vehicles, just about any EV with just some of the features listed above would start at around $40,000 or more. To be clear, there are few EVs of any shape or size on the market today that carry starting prices of less than $40,000, and those that do are smaller cars with minimal range, such as the Nissan Leaf and Mini Cooper SE.

Taking a look at today's electric SUVs reveals that nearly all of them start at $40,000 or more, aside from the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which isn't nearly as capable or accommodating as the F-150 Lightning. It doesn't even offer AWD, it can only tow up to 2,000 pounds, and, while this doesn't need to be said, it's not a pickup truck.

The Lightning's only current electric pickup truck rivals are the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T. The Hummer EV starts at over $100,000, unless you want to wait a year or two for an $80,000 option. The R1T will set you back a minimum of about $80,000, though a $67,500 version is supposed to arrive in 2024.

With all of that said, check out TFLnow's short and informative video to learn all about why the F-150 Lighting Pro is an incredible bargain. This way, you can get a better idea of what it offers, as well as what's missing, so you can make an educated buying decision. Keep in mind that the Lightning Pro is sold out for 2022, but the 2023 model is expected later this year.