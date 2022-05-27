Volkswagen has unveiled two one-off ID. Buzz electric vans inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, the lead characters in the latest Star Wars series.

The vehicles were showcased on the carpet of the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on May 26 as a surprise addition to the fan event, where Volkswagen brand ambassador and star of the series, Ewan McGregor, was also in attendance.

Fans can check out the ID. Buzz show cars in the metal at the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California (May 26-29), as part of Volkswagen's ongoing collaboration with the new series coming to Disney+ on May 27.

The unique electric vans are called ID. Buzz Light Side Edition and ID. Buzz Dark Side Edition and embody the Light and Dark side with striking details design for Star Wars fans. Using special adhesive films on the body of the ID. Buzz EVs, the designers created skins that embody the two opposing sides.

Starting with the Light Side Edition based on the ID. Buzz passenger version, it sports a beige lower section inspired by the hue of the Obi-Wan Kenobi's tunic. This combines with a shiny chrome upper section that references the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. BUZZ Obi-Wan Kenobi Tribute

9 Photos

Separating the two areas is a blue line on the side that continues to the front into the headlights and light strip as a nod to Obi-Wan's blue lightsaber. Other unique elements are the transparent blue glasshouse matching the underbody lightning, Rebel Alliance logos on the side windows and the center caps of the rims, which come in a custom 21-inch design.

The Dark Side Edition, based on the ID. Buzz Cargo, is the nemesis of the Light Side Edition. It combines a shiny black lower section with a matte black upper section, set off by side lines, headlights, light strips and window surfaces in a red hue, the color of Darth Vader's lightsaber. Red underbody lighting is also on the menu, as are Empire logos on the body and center of the unique 21-inch rims.

Another interesting touch is the ID. Buzz lettering used on both show cars, designed in the classic Star Wars "Aurebesh" font instead of the standard Volkswagen font. That's a consequence of the fact that designers from Lucasfilm and Volkswagen worked in close collaboration for the special project.

"It’s about bringing together two icons. 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is sure to connect generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the new era of electromobility with the ID. Buzz." Volkswagen Head of Design Jozef Kabaň

Volkswagen says the new partnership with the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is meant to give its global electrification strategy an additional boost, focusing on even more emotions when positioning the brand. The wide-ranging "Obi-Wan Kenobi" campaign started earlier this month a spot in which the ID. Buzz starred alongside the well-known Star Wars characters (see video at the top of this page).