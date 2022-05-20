Mercedes-AMG will gradually be ditching big internal combustion engines for electric motor and it is getting ready for this shift by having developed a bespoke EV architecture for its future pure-electric models. The platform, called AMG.EA will debut in a new electric sedan coming in 2025, previewed by the newly revealed Vision AMG design study.

The concept currently just hints at the 2025 production model’s body shape, but it previews a very sleek and aggressive sedan that should have performance to match its look. No word on power output, battery specs or any other figures, but according to Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, it

Shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study’s extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance – that’s what AMG is all about. The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand’s dual polarity – the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire – and that’s exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Vision AMG Concept

41 Photos

Information on the new bespoke AMG platform is not currently abundant either. Mercedes just says that it will be a high-voltage and high-performance platform, probably running 800 volts, and that it will feature new the axial flux motor, developed YASA, a wholly owned subsidiary.

This unique type of motor (also known as a pancake motor) differs from typical electric motors through its layout. In axial flux motors the gap between the stator and the rotor is actually parallel with the rotation axis, as opposed to radially as is more common. The technology is not new, in fact it’s many decades old, but such motors are very rarely used nowadays, but apparently they do provide superior torque density.

Mercedes has not stated it directly, but with this vehicle it will probably target a higher performance bracket than the one it’s in today. Its most potent AMG-badged EVs are not the most powerful or quickest on the market, quite far from it, and with this new line of AMG models built on the new platform, it will surely prioritize reaching the top of the class.

In terms of its size, if the production model stays the same as the concept, then it will measure 16.7 feet (5.1 meters) in length and it will sit on a very long wheelbase stretching over 9.8 feet (3 meters). This means it will be bigger than a Porsche Taycan by almost 4.9 inches (15 centimeters).