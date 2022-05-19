Turkey is getting ready to launch its first domestic car brand, TOGG, whose first offering will be this chunky electric SUV spied here testing under confusing camo. It appears to be a prototype with production body and lights, and its proportions have changed compared to the concept shown back in 2019.

The main changes appear to have been made in the rear part of the vehicle - overhang is now considerably reduced here and the rear glass is more vertical than in the concept too. The design of both front and rear light clusters seems to have also been changed quite significantly and the overall effect of these changes is making the series vehicle look a bit less elegant and luxurious than the study.

The full-width rear light bar does have a whiff of Audi about it, but it is differently integrated here and it works with the wide flanks and the whole rear end design.

It now also has normal side mirrors, as opposed to the concept’s cameras, and the door handles are also more traditional. The vehicle will also have big, imposing grille - this prototype was missing the bars - but it looks like some air will go through; there are four vertical slats that look like they do let air through.

Our spies were not able to shoot the Togg SUV’s interior, and but you can see it in what should be its production form in the gallery below.

Base versions will be rear-wheel drive, powered by a single 200 horsepower motor, but dual-motor all-wheel drive variants will also be offered, with exactly double the output. This second quicker version will accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, with the single-motor variant needing 7.6 seconds to complete the sprint.

Two battery options are expected to be offered, with the larger 90 kWh pack delivering 500 km (310 miles) of range on the NEDC cycle - that should drop closer to 400 km (250 miles) on the WLTP cycle and even more on the EPA test cycle. The vehicle should go into production in Turkey towards the end of 2022 and deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.