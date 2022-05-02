NIO reports that its electric car deliveries in April significantly decreased year-over-year due to "the supply chain volatilities and other constraints caused by a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreaks in certain regions in China."

The company was able to deliver 5,074 cars, which is 29% less than a year ago, and one of the lowest results in recent months.

The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are in China, although in late 2021, the company started sales also in Norway (ES8 model).

All three SUV models (ES6, EC6 and ES8) noted a decline, but especially the ES6/EC6, which were cut by respectively 40% and 48% year-over-year. On the positive side, the all-new ET7 noted 693 units in its first full month on the market (after 163 units in March).

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 1,878 (down 40% year-over-year)

EC6 (coupe version of the ES6): 1,252 (down 48%)

ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,251 (down 18%)

ET7: 693 (new)

Total: 5,074 (down 29% year-over-year)

NIO car sales – April 2022

So far this year, NIO globally sold over 30,000 electric cars.

ES6: 15,498

EC6: 8,896

ES8: 5,592

ET7: 856

Total: 30,842 (up 13.5% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 197,912 electric cars, including over 95,000 in the recent 12 months.

Model sales

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8

April has brought also some positive news in other areas. NIO has produced its 200,000th electric car, while the upcoming ET5 model has entered the trial production stage, ahead of market launch in September 2022.

Besides that, the company also confirms that later this year it will introduce the ES7 SUV, which will sit between the ES6 and ES8. Camouflaged prototypes of the ES7 were already spotted during tests on public roads in China.

For the next couple of months, NIO intends to recover its production to its full capacity (beyond 10,000 per month) and ramp up the ET7. Only time will tell whether it will be possible due to lockdowns in China.