Chrysler plans to launch three electric vehicles before 2028, when it expects to become a fully electric brand.

The first electric Chrysler will arrive in 2025, with two more to follow before 2028. According to Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell, the brand's lineup of battery-electric models will include a minivan and crossover SUV.

Speaking with Green Car Reports at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, where Chrysler introduced the Airflow Graphite electric concept, Feuell said that a minivan has a place in Chrysler's electric future.

"I think it's safe to say that we are looking to reinvent the minivan in our future lineup."

While she wouldn't talk about future product, she noted that Chrysler is currently "rethinking what the minivan should be and needs to be in that (electric) timeframe." According to the executive, the goal will be to build a segment-buster; after all, Chrysler invented the minivan in the early 1980s.

Gallery: Chrysler Portal Electric Minivan Concept - Photos & Videos From CES 2017

24 Photos

Feuell said the Pacifica's Stow 'N Go seating, a flexible seating arrangement where the second row folds into the floor into hidden containers, certainly has a role in the electric future. That said, she would not disclose how exactly a Stow 'N Go setup would work on an EV whose floor is essentially a battery pack.

Moving on to more EV-specific stuff, Feuell said that range is still a key factor for customers, according to Chrysler research.

"A 400-mile range seems to be the sweet spot for many customers who are trying to overcome the anxiety that they have about considering range."

As for the charging infrastructure, she suggested that parent company Stellantis will take a take a partnership approach rather than building out its own network.

Chrysler's CEO also said the electric era will allow the minivan's use case to be rethought with ride-sharing in mind. That’s something competitors are already aware of—see the VW ID. Buzz self-driving shuttle project.

So what should we expect from Chrysler during the transition to the electric era? Well, Feuell said that both the 300 sedan and Pacifica minivan will survive beyond 2025 with design, powertrain and technology tweaks, overlapping with some of the EVs. By 2028, though, ICEs will be completely wiped from Chrysler's lineup.