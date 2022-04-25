According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.

Senior managing executive officer in charge of Honda's electrification strategy Shinji Aoyama said Honda will bring new EVs to market in North America starting in the second half of 2025 or early 2026. He explained that electric vehicles should make up about 40 to 50 perfect of Honda's total North American output by 2030. Aoyama shared.

"This is in line with our 2050 carbon neutrality goals. This is also due to U.S. regulations. But that could change depending on changes in the U.S. administration."

Honda has already set its sights on eliminating gas-powered engines by 2040. In addition to its plans with GM, Honda will also have its own dedicated in-house EV line and purpose-built electric car architecture. The line will probably be launched by converting one of the company's gas-powered vehicle lines in the US. However, Aoyama said it will likely take time to create production lines that are the best fit for EVs.

In reference to the GM partnership, Aoyama made it clear that many of the details aren't yet figured out. He said perhaps Honda vehicles will be produced at GM factories or vice versa.

Honda's future EV plan is all part of a much larger goal that includes investing nearly $40 billion over the next 10 years. The investment will focus on both electrification and future software to allow for 30 new all-electric vehicles to come to market by 2030, with a capacity to produce some 2 million EVs annually.

That said, Honda will focus more heavily on traditional hybrid technology in the near term. Even beyond 2030, after Honda successfully launches high-volume EVs, it still figures its business in North America will include 30 percent hybrid vehicles and 20 percent gas-powered cars.