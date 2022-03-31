DAF, a Dutch truck manufacturer, announced the delivery of five battery-electric CF Electric tractors to Amazon UK.

The vehicles have a GCW of 37,000 kg and thanks to a 350 kWh battery (315 kWh usable), its range is up to 220 km (137 miles).

The five DAF CF Electric are the first middle mile trucks that entered operation in the Amazon fleet in Europe. The company set a goal to achieve 50% of shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030.

Amazon is not a newbie to electrification, as it's a key investor in Rivian, and already ordered thousands of electric vans - including 100,000 from Rivian and more recently also from Stellantis' RAM.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager said:

“Amazon is one of the first companies in the world to put electric heavy goods trucks on the road. We’re committed to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and this is a milestone as we continue to decarbonize our transportation network so we can deliver more customer orders using zero emissions vehicles.”

DAF Trucks’ Director Fleet Sales, Eelco van Veen said:

“We are excited to bring the DAF CF Electric into Amazon’s fleet and support their commitment to The Climate Pledge. The DAF CF Electric truck represents an important step in the industry towards zero emission middle mile distribution. It has been developed in response to rising demand for better air quality and lower CO2 emissions in the transportation sector. Thanks to smart planning and fast charging the CF Electric can clock up to 500 kilometres per day. That is a figure operators really can work with.”

DAF CF Electric | FT tractor — Technical specifications

Range fully charged vehicle: up to 220 km (137 miles)

Battery capacity: 350 kWh (315 kWh effective capacity)

Chassis: 4×2

Wheelbase: 3.80 m

Weight tractor: 9,000 kg

GCW: 37 tons

Electric motor: 240 kW (peak) 210 kW (continuous)

Torque: 2000 Nm

fast charging: 75 minutes (at 250 kW)

DAF CF Electric | FAN rigid — Technical specifications