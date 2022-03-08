Hispano Suiza is a historic automaker founded in 1904 and it launched the Carmen, an all-electric supercar, in 2020 after an 82-year hiatus. In 2021, the company unveiled a lighter, more powerful and more extreme version, the Carmen Boulogne, and the first example has just been delivered to a customer in the United States, a bespoke car built to his specifications.

The Carmen Boulogne is powered by a pair of permanent-magnet synchronous electric motors, each delivering 557 horsepower, individually powering each rear wheel. Together they produce 1,114 horsepower and 1,600 Nm, enough to send the fairly lightweight vehicle (3,593 lbs / 1,630 kg) to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a claimed 2.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h).

Gallery: Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne US Debut

19 Photos

Powering it is an 80 kWh battery pack which gives it a claimed range in excess of 248 miles (400 km), with an average electricity consumption figure of under 2.6 miles/kWh (24 kWh/100 km). It is concealed by a carbon fiber monocoque, carbon fiber body panels and since it is a Boulogne, it also gets a carbon fiber roof.

Inside, the seat shells are also made out of the same material and some additional interior elements are carbon too. However, they are not left exposed, being hidden instead behind expensive looking leather and other premium looking materials and this is where Hispano Suiza offers a broad spectrum for customization.

The example delivered to the US is finished in a color called Ocean Song Rose (a shade of purple inspired by a homonymous flower) and it certainly makes for a striking presence. Inside, it features Birkigt White leather interior with purple accents, making for quite a luxurious ambiance, as it should, since this vehicle costs around $2-million.

The handover ceremony for the vehicle took place at the 27th edition of the Amelia Island Concours d ‘Elegance in Florida.