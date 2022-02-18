As we previously reported, South Korea isn't happy with the way Tesla lists its vehicle range estimates on its website. In fact, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) went so far as to say Tesla "exaggerates" the range, and could be subject to sanctions for false advertising for violating South Korea's Fair Labeling and Advertising Act.

That said, according to Teslarati, Tesla has already changed just a few words on its South Korean website to clarify the range estimates. While it reportedly used to say that the Model 3 could travel "more than" 528 km, it now reads "a maximum of" 528 km.

This all comes down to the fact that Tesla's vehicles have less range in the winter, or in frigid temperatures, than they do in mild weather, which is true of all EVs and gas-powered cars. While a Model 3 could certainly exceed its estimated range in some cases, which suggests that "more than" makes sense, there's arguably a much better chance it won't be able to hit the estimated number in most cases. For this reason, listing the 528 km range as a "maximum" is more clear.

Moreover, South Korea points out that other EV makers in the country refer to range estimates as a "maximum," so it would make sense for Tesla to follow suit. According to the KFTC, Tesla now has an opportunity to respond to its findings related to the Model 3's range. Eventually, there will be a general meeting to determine if Tesla violated any laws and/or will be subject to any sanctions.

Teslarati points out that range estimates are merely estimates, much like fuel economy. A car may exceed them in some cases, and be unable to achieve them in other cases. Depending on how you look at it, both "more than" and "maximum" could be misleading, though the former is arguably more misleading since it could lead to someone expecting something that's not true. On the other hand, if an EV were to exceed its maximum range, it would simply be a welcome surprise.

It has also been pointed out on a number of occasions by various publications and organizations that Tesla's US EPA range estimates are often unachievable. At the same time, many rival EVs in the US tend to either match or achieve their EPA range estimates. Some of this has to do with the way in which the cars are tested, though it is cause for concern among some EV shoppers.