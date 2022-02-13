Tesla Model 3 owner and YouTube influencer Intervention302 asks, "Who wants to drive an EV in a blizzard?" Obviously, no one really wants to drive any car in a snowstorm, though sometimes we have no choice. In this case, Intervention302 is doing it to share his insight and takeaways about the EV's winter performance with others who may be interested.

While he's already racked up about 20,000 miles on his 2021 Tesla Model 3, he's been eagerly anticipating a true winter storm to check out just how well (or not) it handles extreme cold and snowy conditions. Fortunately – if only for the sake of "science" and "YouTubing" – a Nor'easter set into the New England area with the potential to break snowfall records.

In the short video above, which is part of a much longer winter driving video, we get to see how well the Tesla accelerates from zero to 60 mph in heavy snow. In addition, Intervention302 drives the Model 3 up a snow-covered driveway with a bit of a hill, which gives him a chance to try out the Tesla's "Slip Start" feature. He also includes a slow-motion clip to give us a better idea of exactly what's happening.

We've also included the original video below, which is longer and more involved. Once you've had a chance to check out the videos, scroll down and leave us your takeaways. In addition, if you have any winter driving stories or EV cold-weather tips, feel free to share them as well.

The following chapters and timestamps apply to the video below:

0:00 START

1:45 Early Driving

3:25 Snow Tires

3:45 Stuck Hyundia

5:05 V3 Supercharger

6:05 Careful on the Roads!

8:15 The Beach

12:35 On The Way Home

14:35 Driveway Hill