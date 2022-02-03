The Renault brand reports 1.69 million vehicles sales globally in 2021 (down 5.3% year-over-year), including 1.32 million passenger cars (down 10.5%) and almost 375,000 light commercial vehicles (up 19%).

Out of that, the company sold 114,877 all-electric vehicles (passenger and commercial), which is about 3.4% less than a year ago.

Renault sales numbers are preliminary, on the manufacturer level.

Let's get into details, starting with December. The total BEV volume for the month, according to the manufacturer's preliminary data, amounted to 17,866 (down 17% year-over-year).

Nonetheless, it was an amazing December - the second-best month ever - below only December 2020, which was artificially inflated by a variety of factors in Europe, including the "CO2 emission rush" to lower average fleet emission.

All-electric cars accounted for 12.3% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (22.9% in Europe) and 5.6% of commercial vehicles (7.2% in Europe). Because Renault BEVs are sold mostly in Europe, the European BEV share is the primary one to look at.

Renault electric car sales – December 2021

As we noted in the beginning, in 2021, Renault BEV sales decreased 3.4% year-over-year to 114,877.

BEVs stand for 7.6% of the total passenger car sales globally (14.3% in Europe) and 4.0% of commercial vehicles (4.9% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Unfortunately, we don't have numbers for Renault plug-in hybrids.

Models

Last month, Renault sold about 11,680 ZOE and about 4,391 Twingo Z.E. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted a new monthly record of over 1,700 units.

Renault ZOE was the second best-selling electric car in Europe in 2021 (by the number of registrations), slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.3.

Monthly and 2021 results:

The company reports also 45 Megane-e in 2021, ahead of the market launch in Europe.

Dacia sales

Renault's Dacia brand has noted a fourth consecutive record of 8,477 sales of the Dacia Spring. That's over 18.6% of its passenger car sales for the month in Europe. In 2021, the company sold 27,876 units.

Last month, the two brands (Renault and Dacia) sold over 26,000 electric cars in Europe (passenger and commercial).

Other brands in Renault Group

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 1,007 EVs (4,168 YTD). The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer has held a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.

Renault Group sales in 2021