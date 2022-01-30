Dacia reports 537,095 car sales in 2021, which means a healthy 3% year-over-year increase in a challenging year due to the electronic component crisis.
The first all-electric model from the Romanian brand (part of the Renault Group), the Dacia Spring, noted an impressive sales result of 27,876 units since March 2021. That's almost 5.2% of the total volume right from the start (through barely nine months).
Dacia Spring notes really strong demand and, as of the end of the year, the company received more than 46,000 orders, which means that another 28,000+ units still have to be delivered.
"With sales starting in March, the introduction of DACIA Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand."
The company reported 40,000 orders (cumulatively) in late November, which indicates that at least several thousand orders are placed monthly.
Considering a relatively high sales volume of over 8,000 units in December, we guess that the queue of customers should gradually shorten.
Anyway, the Dacia Spring appears to be a success in the entry-level segment. It's Europe's cheapest electric car with very basic specs for city driving.
The only drawback for the company is probably that the Spring is produced in China, but let's hope that Dacia will figure out how to make affordable EVs locally, as the company accustomed us to with its gas cars.
Dacia sales in 2021:
Gallery: Dacia Spring Electric (2021)
Dacia Spring Electric specs:
- Range (all-electric)
WLTP: 225 km (140 miles)
WLTP City: 295 km (183 miles)
- 26.8 kWh battery
- top speed of 125 km/h (78 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- peak system output of 33 kW (44 hp)
- AC charging (on-board): 6.6 kW charger
0-100% in less than 5 hours from a 7.4 AC wallbox
0-100% in less than 8.5 hours from a 3.7 kW wallbox
0-100% in less than 14 hours from a 2.3 kW household socket
- DC fast charging (option): up to 30 kW (up to 80% in less than one hour)
- Dimensions: 3,734 mm of length, 1,622 mm of width, 1,516 mm of height, 2,423 mm of wheelbase
- trunk capacity of 300 litres (not including the under-boot space for optional spare wheel), and around 600 litres after folding the rear bench seat
- warranty: 3 years or 100,000 km (62,140 miles)
battery warranty: 8 years or 120,000 km (74,600 miles)
