Dacia reports 537,095 car sales in 2021, which means a healthy 3% year-over-year increase in a challenging year due to the electronic component crisis.

The first all-electric model from the Romanian brand (part of the Renault Group), the Dacia Spring, noted an impressive sales result of 27,876 units since March 2021. That's almost 5.2% of the total volume right from the start (through barely nine months).

Dacia Spring notes really strong demand and, as of the end of the year, the company received more than 46,000 orders, which means that another 28,000+ units still have to be delivered.

"With sales starting in March, the introduction of DACIA Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand."

The company reported 40,000 orders (cumulatively) in late November, which indicates that at least several thousand orders are placed monthly.

Considering a relatively high sales volume of over 8,000 units in December, we guess that the queue of customers should gradually shorten.

Anyway, the Dacia Spring appears to be a success in the entry-level segment. It's Europe's cheapest electric car with very basic specs for city driving.

The only drawback for the company is probably that the Spring is produced in China, but let's hope that Dacia will figure out how to make affordable EVs locally, as the company accustomed us to with its gas cars.

Dacia sales in 2021:

